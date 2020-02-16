Koskinen made 33 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Saturday.

The game was closer than the score -- it was 2-1 until the 18:02 mark of the third period. Koskinen had to be great to keep one of the NHL's best offenses at bay. This was his first game since Feb. 6 because platoon mate Mike Smith has been on a roll and it was a good one. It remains to be seen if Koskinen can get to a full timeshare with Smith.