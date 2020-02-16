Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Quiets kitties
Koskinen made 33 saves in a 4-1 win over Florida on Saturday.
The game was closer than the score -- it was 2-1 until the 18:02 mark of the third period. Koskinen had to be great to keep one of the NHL's best offenses at bay. This was his first game since Feb. 6 because platoon mate Mike Smith has been on a roll and it was a good one. It remains to be seen if Koskinen can get to a full timeshare with Smith.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.