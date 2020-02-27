Koskinen saved 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Finn was sharp at times, but not to the extent of Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end of the rink. Koskinen fell to 16-13-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 34 games. He'll likely continue to split duties with Mike Smith down the stretch, as both goalies have produced similar numbers this year.