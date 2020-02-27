Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Receives no goal support
Koskinen saved 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.
The Finn was sharp at times, but not to the extent of Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end of the rink. Koskinen fell to 16-13-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 34 games. He'll likely continue to split duties with Mike Smith down the stretch, as both goalies have produced similar numbers this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.