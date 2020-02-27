Play

Koskinen saved 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Finn was sharp at times, but not to the extent of Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end of the rink. Koskinen fell to 16-13-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 34 games. He'll likely continue to split duties with Mike Smith down the stretch, as both goalies have produced similar numbers this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories