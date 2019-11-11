Koskinen stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 6-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.

Overall, it was a solid night for the Finnish goalie, who saw the Oilers produce plenty of support. Koskinen improved to 7-1-1 with a 2.16 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 10 appearances. A timeshare in goal with Mike Smith can make Koskinen frustrating to own, but he should be active whenever he starts at this point. The 31-year-old has yet to allow more than three goals in any outing.