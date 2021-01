Koskinen surrendered five goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Canucks got their goals from all over the lineup, while Koskinen and the Oilers' defense couldn't keep up. The Finn posted a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 38 appearances last year, splitting time evenly with Mike Smith. It'll likely be Smith starting Thursday to close out the back-to-back versus the Canucks after Koskinen struggled in the season opener.