Koskinen (COVID-19 protocols) won't travel with the Oilers on their trip to California due to border restrictions, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Koskinen entered the virus protocols Monday, and he wouldn't be able to go home with the Oilers after the trip due to Canada's border restrictions. As such, the Finn will be out until Feb. 17 versus the Ducks at the earliest. Mike Smith and Stuart Skinner will handle the goaltending duties for the next three games.