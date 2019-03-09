Koskinen will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Koskinen has been red hot recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an outstanding 1.75 GAA and .951 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 21st win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.