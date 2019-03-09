Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Seeking fifth straight win
Koskinen will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Koskinen has been red hot recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an outstanding 1.75 GAA and .951 save percentage over that span. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 21st win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...