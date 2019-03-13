Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Seeking sixth straight win
Koskinen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's game against the visiting Devils.
In his last five outings, the Finn has given up just nine goals while posting a 1.80 GAA and .948 save percentage. Koskinen will take on a New Jersey offense that averaged 1.67 goals per game in their first six games in March, good for worst in the league. The 30-year-old boasts a 21-15-4 record, 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage so far this season.
