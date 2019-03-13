Koskinen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's game against the visiting Devils.

In his last five outings, the Finn has given up just nine goals while posting a 1.80 GAA and .948 save percentage. Koskinen will take on a New Jersey offense that averaged 1.67 goals per game in their first six games in March, good for worst in the league. The 30-year-old boasts a 21-15-4 record, 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage so far this season.