Koskinen made 31 saves in a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Oh boy. Koskinen struggled and so did his teammates -- they were smothered by a fast and aggressive Montreal squad. The strength of the Habs aside, Koskinen is off to a queasy start and the Oilers are desperate to get quality goaltending into the province. So much so that they are looking at using an amateur goalie as their third man in Toronto and Montreal this coming week as they wait for help to arrive. Ouch. If he can pull his game together, Koskinen could get 35 starts. If not, he's going to be an anchor on fantasy rosters.