Koskinen will start Saturday's game in Calgary, Derek Wills of Sportsnet960 reports.

Koskinen has given up at least three goals in each of his past four starts, but he's managed to split those four decisions, posting a 2-2-0 record despite allowing 15 goals and failing to to reach a .900 save percentage in any individual game over that stretch. That poor form has seen Koskinen yield most of the recent playing time to Mike Smith, as this game will mark Koskinen's first appearance of 2020.