Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Set for full exhibition game
Koskinen will start Saturday's road preseason game versus the Flames, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
The Oilers plan on affording Koskinen the entire game. The 31-year-old backstop will have a final tuneup ahead of the regular season. He's expected to be the Oilers' starting goalie this year, but he may be tested by veteran Mike Smith if he falters.
