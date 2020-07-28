Coach Dave Tippett plans on using Koskinen and Mike Smith during the playoffs, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen's 2.75 GAA and .917 save percentage were significantly better than Smith's 2.95 GAA and .902 save percentage during the regular season, but Smith has far more NHL playoff experience than Koskinen, which likely factored into Tippett's decision to use both netminders during the postseason. At this point it remains to be seen which backstop will get the starting nod for Saturday's Game 1 against Chicago.