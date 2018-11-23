Koskinen will start in goal Friday versus the Ducks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 30-year-old Finnish netminder will get another opportunity Friday to show his new head coach that he's deserving of the lion's share of starts in Oil Country. Heading into the 2018-19 season, Koskinen was thought to be Edmonton's undisputed backup, however, the ongoing struggles of Cam Talbot have created an open competition.