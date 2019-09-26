Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Set to start Saturday
Koskinen is expected to start Saturday versus the Flames, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Saturday's game will be Koskinen's third start and fourth appearance of the preaseason. He most recently allowed a pair of goals in one period versus the Coyotes. Koskinen and Mike Smith are expected to share the goaltending duties this season.
