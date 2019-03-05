Koskinen stopped 35 of 38 shots to earn the win in a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Monday.

Koskinen let in all three goals during the first period, and then made 12 saves in each of the final two frames. His record improved to 19-15-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Koskinen is riding a modest three-game winning streak, and will have a chance to extend it if he draws the start Thursday against the Canucks.