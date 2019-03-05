Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Settles in for win
Koskinen stopped 35 of 38 shots to earn the win in a 4-3 victory over the Sabres on Monday.
Koskinen let in all three goals during the first period, and then made 12 saves in each of the final two frames. His record improved to 19-15-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Koskinen is riding a modest three-game winning streak, and will have a chance to extend it if he draws the start Thursday against the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...