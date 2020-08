Koskinen made 18 saves in relief Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. He allowed one goal.

Mike Smith was shaky at best Saturday and gave up five before getting the hook. Koskinen looked just as good as he did in the regular season. So despite statements that the Oil will alternate both men in net, we can't help but think Koskinen is about to get the bulk of the ice. That is, unless he crumbles, too.