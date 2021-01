Koskinen made 25 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The expected offensive explosion between two star-studded lineups never materialized, largely due to Koskinen's efforts. It was the 32-year-old's best performance so far this season, but he still only has a 2-3-0 record and .906 save percentage, a far cry from last year's .917 mark. With Mike Smith (undisclosed) on long-term IR, however, the Oilers will simply have to hope Koskinen can find a groove with a heavy workload.