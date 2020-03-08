Koskinen made 46 saves on 47 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Finn was denied a shutout late in the third period when Gustav Nyquist scored for the Blue Jackets. Koskinen's excellent outing improved his record to 18-13-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 37 appearances. He's played well lately, but Mike Smith still seems to have the edge as the No. 1 goalie in Edmonton.