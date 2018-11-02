Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Shuts out Blackhawks
Koskinen stopped all 40 Chicago shots in Thursday's 4-0 win.
Cam Talbot has been one of the league's busiest netminders since joining the Oilers, but Edmonton will finally be able to rest its starter consistently if this outing is a sign of things to come for Koskinen. The journeyman netminder isn't a threat to Talbot's starting job, though.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Between pipes against Blackhawks•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: First NHL win since 2011•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Wins backup job•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Makes strong case for backup job Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.