Koskinen stopped all 40 Chicago shots in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Cam Talbot has been one of the league's busiest netminders since joining the Oilers, but Edmonton will finally be able to rest its starter consistently if this outing is a sign of things to come for Koskinen. The journeyman netminder isn't a threat to Talbot's starting job, though.

