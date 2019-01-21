The Oilers have signed Koskinen to a three-year deal carrying an annual cap hit of $4,500,000, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This deal finally answers the question: "Which of its two goalies does Edmonton believe in more?" The answer is not Cam Talbot, the team's prized free-agent signing back in January 2016, but rather Koskinen. The 30-year-old Finn has played in just 31 NHL games over his career, and in 2018-19 has posted a mediocre 14-10-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage. With him now firmly entrenched in the Oilers' crease, expect the team to try to move Talbot before the trade deadline.