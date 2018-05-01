Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Signs NHL deal
Koskinen penned a one-year contract with Edmonton on Tuesday.
After having spent the previous six seasons playing overseas (primarily in the KHL) it would be surprising to see Koskinen return to the NHL for a spot with AHL Bakersfield. However, that appears to be the case as both Cam Talbot and Al Montoya are under contract for the 2018-19 campaign. If both tenders are on the Opening Night roster, the 29-year-old Koskinen will be suiting up with the Condors. Considering the Finn put up a stellar 1.69 GAA and .931 save percentage in 31 appearances this season for SKA St. Petersburg, the Oilers may have plans to move away from Montoya as the backup.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...