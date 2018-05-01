Koskinen penned a one-year contract with Edmonton on Tuesday.

After having spent the previous six seasons playing overseas (primarily in the KHL) it would be surprising to see Koskinen return to the NHL for a spot with AHL Bakersfield. However, that appears to be the case as both Cam Talbot and Al Montoya are under contract for the 2018-19 campaign. If both tenders are on the Opening Night roster, the 29-year-old Koskinen will be suiting up with the Condors. Considering the Finn put up a stellar 1.69 GAA and .931 save percentage in 31 appearances this season for SKA St. Petersburg, the Oilers may have plans to move away from Montoya as the backup.