Koskinen will guard the home goal during Saturday's regular-season finale versus Vancouver.

Koskinen wasn't great in his last start Monday against Montreal, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he was still able to pick up his 13th win of the season thanks to solid goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight victory in a favorable home matchup with a Canucks club that's 9-16-1 on the road this year.