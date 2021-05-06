Koskinen is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Vancouver, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen was a little shaky in his last start Monday against the Canucks, surrendering three goals on just 23 shots, but he was still able to secure his 12th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The Finnish netminder will attempt to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a rematch with the same Vancouver squad Thursday.