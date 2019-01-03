Koskinen allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

This performance was much needed for Koskinen. It snapped the 30-year-old's four-game losing streak, and it was the first time he yielded under three goals since Dec. 14. Still, his numbers are pretty decent this season. Koskinen is 12-7-1 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA in 21 appearances.