Koskinen will receive the starting nod Friday whent he Oilers host the Red Wings.

Koskinen has earned his timeshare early in the season, setting aside nearly 93 percent of the shots flung his way and posting a 2.59 GAA over three starts on his way to a 3-0-0 record. The 31-year-old netminder is in a good position to add to his perfect record Friday against a Red Wings club sporting a minus-8 goal differential through seven games.