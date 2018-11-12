Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Solid in relief appearance
Koskinen replaced a struggling Cam Talbot in the second period of Sunday's 4-1 loss to Colorado, stopping 12 of 13 shots in the process.
Koskinen took over for Talbot in the second period of Sunday's game, and despite being solid in relief, the damage was already done with Talbot having allowed three goals on 14 shots prior to the Finnish netminder taking over. Considering how much Talbot has struggled this year, Koskinen could get an opportunity to play more moving forward as Edmonton searches for consistency between the pipes. Next up is a home game against the Canadiens who lead the league with 42 even-strength goals.
