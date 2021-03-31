Koskinen stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 4-0 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Edmonton turned in a dud of a performance right from the opening faceoff. Jesperi Kotkaniemi beat Koskinen just 18 seconds into the game, burying a drop pass in the slot from Paul Byron, and the Oilers were chasing the game for the rest of the night. Koskinen wasn't particularly sharp for his part, losing track of a Shea Weber shot off the post on Brendan Gallagher's rebound goal later in the period, and failing to squeeze Tomas Tatar's one timer from the right circle in the second. Koskinen had put together a nice three-start stretch prior to Tuesday's loss, but Edmonton will almost certainly turn back to Mike Smith against Calgary on Friday.