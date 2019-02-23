Koskinen will defend the home net from the Ducks on Saturday night.

The obvious concern with playing Koskinen in daily formats is that generational talent Connor McDavid won't be able to play due to a two-game suspension. But then again, Koskinen's next challenger is a Ducks team that carries the league's worst goal differential at minus-51. The Finn is 15-14-3 with a 2.87 GAA and .906 save percentage over 35 games.