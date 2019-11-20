Koskinen stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Finn got back in the win column after taking the overtime loss Saturday versus the Stars. Koskinen is 8-1-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 12 appearances. He's been strong recently, but expect Mike Smith to start Thursday versus the Kings -- coach Dave Tippett has not started either of his goalies three games in a row this season.