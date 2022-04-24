Koskinen will man the road crease Sunday in Columbus.

Koskinen has struggled recently, allowing at least four goals in four of his last eight appearances. Between Koskinen's inconsistent play and Mike Smith's recent surge, Smith appears to have retaken the top spot on Edmonton's depth chart in net, but this game against a non-playoff Blue Jackets team will present Koskinen with an opportunity to make his case for more playing time in the playoffs.