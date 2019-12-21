Koskinen gets the home start in Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

The Oilers will be on the second half of back-to-back games, and Mike Smith played Friday so Koskinen gets the nod Saturday. Koskinen has had a bumpy December with a 3-4-0 record, but his .919 save percentage is still respectable. The Canadiens are a tough draw, though, as they've won five of six while averaging 2.8 goals per game.