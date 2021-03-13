Koskinen will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Mike Smith has taken over the No. 1 job, but Koskinen has played well in the backup role. Over his last five starts, the 32-year-old Koskinen has registered a .927 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA. The Canucks have been up and down lately, but they've won four of their past six games while averaging 2.66 goals per contest.