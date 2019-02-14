Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Friday
Koskinen will be between the pipes for Friday's road tilt against Carolina.
The Finnish netminder had a good showing in his last start, despite losing to Pittsburgh. Friday, Koskinen will face a tough task in the form of a surging Hurricanes team that's gone 7-2-1 while scoring 4.10 goals per game over their past 10 contests.
