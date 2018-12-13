Koskinen will patrol the blue paint for Friday's home game versus Philadelphia, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has been nearly unbeatable of late, as he is 5-1-0 with a 1.66 GAA in his previous six outings. The Finn's strong play has seen him displace Cam Talbot as the starter in Edmonton, although with his goalie partner also playing well, the two could be deployed in a split-start situation moving forward.