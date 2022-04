Koskinen will start Friday's season finale against Vancouver, Derek Van Diest of Postmedia reports.

Koskinen will backstop an Oilers lineup that will be resting both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Mike Smith's expected to open the playoffs as Edmonton's starter, but Koskinen will look to pick up some momentum heading into the postseason and improve on his 26-12-4 record, 3.14 GAA and .901 save percentage.