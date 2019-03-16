Koskinen will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Coyotes, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen struggled in his last start Wednesday against the Devils, surrendering four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz for the remainder of the eventual 6-3 loss. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 22nd win of the season in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Coyotes club that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.