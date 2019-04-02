Koskinen will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.02 GAA and .890 save percentage over that span. The Finnish backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 25th win of the season in a road matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.05 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.