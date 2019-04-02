Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Colorado
Koskinen will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.02 GAA and .890 save percentage over that span. The Finnish backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 25th win of the season in a road matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.05 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...