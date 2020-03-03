Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Dallas
Koskinen will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Stars, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Wild and Golden Knights while posting a sub-par 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage. The 31-year-old Finn will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.58 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Receives no goal support•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing off against division rival•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Can't hang on versus Wild•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Defending cage Friday•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Quiets kitties•
-
Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.