Koskinen will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with the Stars, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Wild and Golden Knights while posting a sub-par 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage. The 31-year-old Finn will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.58 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.