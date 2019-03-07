Koskinen will defend the cage at home versus the Canucks on Thursday.

Koskinen will vie for his 20th win of the season, fielding shots from a Vancouver club that averages only 2.69 goals per game on the road -- only four teams are worse in that important metric. While he's had to navigate through plenty of peaks and valleys in his debut campaign, Koskinen is heating back up at the right time; plenty of owners are at the outset of the fantasy hockey playoffs with Koskinen having reeled off three consecutive victories leading up to Thursday's action.