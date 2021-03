Koskinen will guard the road cage during Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.

Koskinen was sharp in his last start March 18 versus Winnipeg, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll attempt to secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.15 goals per game at home this campaign, 13th in the NHL.