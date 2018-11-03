Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Motor City on Saturday
Koskinen will start in goal Saturday evening against host Detroit, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The 6-foot-7, 202-pound backstop produced wins in his first two starts of the 2018-19 campaign, including a 40-save shutout to the detriment of the Blackhawks on Thursday. The importance of the Oilers having a dependable backup netminder can't be understated since the Western Conference club has iced Cam Talbot a whopping 150 times since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. Koskinen will look to slow a Red Wings team that has won three straight games
