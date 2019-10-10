Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in New Jersey
Koskinen will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Koskinen was rock solid during his season debut Tuesday against the Islanders, turning aside 25 of 27 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The 31-year-old Finn will look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a struggling New Jersey team that's gone 0-2-1 to start the campaign.
