Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in San Jose
Koskinen will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Sharks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen was solid in his last start Saturday against the Flames, turning aside 33 of 36 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his fifth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Sharks team that's 7-3-1 at home in 2018-19.
