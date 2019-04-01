Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting in Sin City
Koskinen will tend the road goal for Monday's game against Vegas, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The start will be Koskinen's 23rd in 24 games, and is 10-8-4 in that span to go along with a 2.97 GAA and .906 save percentage. He will have to be at the top of his game, facing a Vegas squad that is 23-11-5 at home this campaign.
