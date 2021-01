Koskinen will guard the road goal during Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation reports.

Koskinen was sharp Wednesday against the same Toronto team, turning aside 25 of 26 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 win. The 32-year-old backstop will have a great opportunity to pick up a second straight victory in Friday's rematch, as the Maple Leafs will be without two of their best offensive weapons in Auston Matthews (upper body) and Joe Thornton (ribs).