Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Saturday
Koskinen will start in net Saturday in Columbus versus the Blue Jackets.
Coming off a 35-save effort against the Senators on Friday, the Oilers will turn to the 30-year-old netminder for a 10th straight game. He's posted a mixed bag of results over that span, but his road numbers -- a 3.12 GAA and .902 save percentage -- leave much to be desired. He also faces a tough task setting aside pucks from a Blue Jackets club that retooled prior to the trade deadline.
