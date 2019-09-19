Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting versus Canucks
Koskinen will draw the start in Thursday's game against the Canucks, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.
This is Koskinen's first start of the preseason. Koskinen seems to have the inside lane for the top goalie job with the Oilers this season, especially as Mike Smith (illness) has missed virtually all of the preseason so far. The 31-year-old Finn posted a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage with a 25-21-6 record last season.
