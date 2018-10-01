Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Wednesday
Koskinen will get the starting nod against Kolner Haie (DEL) on Wednesday.
As a final tuneup, the Oilers are playing the DEL club ahead of their Opening Night clash in Sweden against the Devils. Koskinen, who won the backup job over Al Montoya, figures to see limited action during the season -- perhaps around 20 games -- while Cam Talbot should see the bulk of the starts.
