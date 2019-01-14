Koskinen will be in goal Monday against Buffalo.

The Finnish netminder has been unable to keep the puck out of his net of late and has allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven appearances, on his way to posting a 1-5-0 record over that stretch of games. Koskinen will hope for a better fate Monday when he takes on Buffalo, a team looking to avoid dropping its third straight game. Edmonton meanwhile is 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests. The two teams have yet to face off against one another in 2018-19.