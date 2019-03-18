Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starts in Vegas
Koskinen will tend the road crease Sunday in Vegas, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The Finnish netminder is 6-1-0 with a 2.29 GAA and .932 save percentage over his last seven starts. Playing both ends of a back-to-back for the second time this season, Koskinen will be looking for his second win over the Golden Knights in 2018-19, as he and the Oilers defeated Vegas back on Dec. 1, with Koskinen making 31 saves in a 2-1 win. It will be no easy task, as the home team enters play Sunday having won seven of its last 10.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...