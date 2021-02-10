Koskinen turned aside 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

On a night when both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet and Ottawa out-shot Edmonton 42-22, the Oilers still came away with the victory thanks to an outstanding performance from Koskinen. With Mike Smith back in the fold and having won his first start Monday, Koskinen's workload should get scaled back significantly, but he should remain part of a timeshare despite his 3.43 GAA and .895 save percentage on the season.